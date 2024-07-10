Lionel Messi: Argentina Star Beats Ali Daei, Becomes Second Highest International Goal Scorer
- Lionel Messi has overtaken Ali Daei to become the second-highest international goal scorer of all time
- The 37-year-old broke his Copa America drought as his second-half strike saw Argentina defeat Canada
- The Barcelona legend has now found the back of the net in his last eight major tournaments with Argentina
Lionel Messi has climbed to second place on the all-time international goal scorer list, following his performance against Canada in the Copa America.
The Inter Miami superstar also became the first player to score in six different Copa America tournaments.
Argentina's 2-0 victory over Canada secured their place in the finals in Miami, where they will compete against the winner of the Colombia-Uruguay match.
Messi, who scored in the 50th minute, was named player of the match in front of over 80,000 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
According to Bleacher Report, this goal moved the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner past Ali Daei on the international scoring leaderboard with 109 goals, leaving him just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 130.
Earlier in the match, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner missed an opportunity to score from close range, sending the ball wide to the right.
Argentina's first goal came from Julian Alvarez, who capitalised on a precise setup from Rodrigo De Paul.
What's next for Messi and Argentina?
Now, Messi has a chance to claim his second consecutive Copa America title with Argentina.
The legendary Barcelona forward and his teammates will now aim for the title on Sunday, facing the winner of the Uruguay-Colombia semifinal at Hard Rock Stadium, per Fox Sports.
As reported by Yahoo Sports, Messi has netted 28 goals in his last 25 matches for Argentina, extending his impressive form with the reigning champions.
