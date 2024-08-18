Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after Al Nassr suffered a humbling defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday

The Portuguese star exited the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, leaving his silver medal behind after Al Nassr's 4-1 loss

Though Ronaldo scored the opening goal, his team was overpowered by the Saudi champions, who netted four times in the second half

Cristiano Ronaldo was far from pleased as Al Nassr fell short in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Al Hilal dominated the match, securing a 4-1 victory in Abha, Saudi Arabia, to claim the title on Saturday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after Al Nassr suffered a decisive defeat to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by TalkSPORT, Al-Nassr initially took the lead, with Ronaldo himself scoring from close range just before halftime.

However, Al Hilal responded emphatically in the second half, netting four unanswered goals.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised, and ex-Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic quickly followed with a brace. Malcom then sealed the win with a fourth goal in the 72nd minute.

Ronaldo's frustration was evident following Al Nassr's loss, particularly after Mitrovic's second goal.

The 39-year-old made a gesture indicating the game was done and appeared to express his disappointment with his teammates, animatedly reacting on the field.

At one point, he mimicked a sleeping gesture, seemingly criticising a teammate, before signalling that the Al Nassr players had crumbled under pressure.

Ronaldo storms down the tunnel

After the final whistle, Ronaldo bypassed the medal ceremony and left the stadium empty-handed, reported.

It's worth noting that Ronaldo's last officially recognised title was the Italian Cup with Juventus in 2021.

While he did win the 2023 Arab Club Championship Cup with Al Nassr, FIFA does not endorse it as an official title.

What's next for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo has now endured defeat in the Saudi Super Cup for three consecutive seasons.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will aim to get back on track when Al Nassr takes on Al Raed next Thursday in their Saudi Pro League opener.

Last season, Al Nassr finished behind Al Hilal, who went on to claim the league title.

Ronaldo achieves new milestone

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Ronaldo achieved another milestone in his legendary career during his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 season.

By scoring against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo extended his remarkable streak of netting at least one goal in 23 consecutive seasons, a run that began with his professional debut for Sporting Lisbon.

This consistency highlights his longevity and adaptability, traits that have kept him at the pinnacle of football for over two decades.

