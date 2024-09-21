Gareth Bale was swift to share his thoughts on the enduring GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Real Madrid icon Gareth Bale has shared his thoughts on the enduring GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The question of who is the greatest has sparked endless discussions among fans and experts for years.

Gareth Bale was swift to share his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos: Andrew Redington/Yasser Bakhsh/Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

Both Messi and Ronaldo, multiple-time Ballon d'Or winners, have ruled football for over a decade, shattering records and leading their teams to victories at both club and international levels.

Bale names the better player between Messi and Ronaldo

Bale was recently asked to name his top five attacking players and made a significant choice when it came to picking between Messi and Ronaldo.

In a YouTube video with Futcrunch, the Welshman participated in the viral blind ranking challenge, where he had to rank his top five attackers, including choosing between Messi and Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid legend placed himself in fifth and ranked former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane in fourth.

In third, Bale picked Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario.

For the top two spots, he made the big decision of ranking his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo first, placing Messi in second.

Gareth Bale's achievements

Bale retired last year after representing Wales in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, capping off an extraordinary career that included stints at Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, and Los Angeles FC.

The 35-year-old joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-world-record transfer fee of nearly £86 million.

During his time in Spain, Bale netted 106 goals in 258 appearances, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh