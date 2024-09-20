Cristiano Ronaldo has made his feelings clear on the young player who could take his and Lionel Messi's place

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the conversation following their exploits at the top for almost two decades

Throughout their careers, Messi has won a record eight Ballon d'Ors while Ronaldo follows behind with five

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on which player he believes could surpass both him and his rival Lionel Messi.

For the past two decades, the Al-Nassr icon and the Inter Miami star have been the dominant figures in world football.

Source: Getty Images

As Ronaldo and Messi approach the twilight of their careers, it's time for the next generation to step up, and Ronaldo has already hinted at which player could surpass them.

During a conversation on his YouTube channel with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, the Portuguese legend named Lamine Yamal as a rising talent to watch in the coming years.

“I see (in Lamine) huge potential, great talent. He needs luck because he is very young, I hope he doesn’t get any (physical) problems.”

Ronaldo went on to praise Yamal, emphasising that the young talent is achieving things neither he nor Messi accomplished at the same age.

“His context helped him a lot, the Spain national team is very good. I believe he is going to be one of the best players for this new generation.”

Key Yamal’s achievements

Ronaldo has plenty of reasons to praise Yamal, whose rapid rise in top-flight football has caught everyone off guard.

The Barcelona prodigy made history as the youngest player to play, score, and win the UEFA European Championship in 2024 with Spain.

The 17-year-old registered four assists in the tournament in Germany. The dribbling winger also surpassed Ronaldo's feat in major international knockout stages, where he tallied two assists for Portugal compared to Yamal's three for Spain.

For Barcelona, Yamal became the youngest ever La Liga goalscorer for tLa Blaugrana, scoring against Granada at just 16 years, 2 months, and 25 days old.

Yamal scored his first Champions League goal against Monaco on Thursday, making him the second-youngest player to score in the competition, just 28 days shy of teammate Ansu Fati's record at 17 years old.

Source: YEN.com.gh