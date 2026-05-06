Carlos Queiroz has unveiled his first squad as head coach of Ghana following his appointment as successor to Otto Addo

The squad features a mix of home-based talents and fringe players ahead of the friendly clash against Mexico

Among the standout names included are Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan and former Belgian international Francis Amuzu

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

New Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has named his first squad since taking charge of Ghana, unveiling a 23-man team for the upcoming international friendly against Mexico.

The match forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Carlos Queiroz names his first-ever squad as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup preparatory match against Mexico. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Carlos Queiroz names first Black Stars squad

According to Ghanafa.org, the squad blends experienced foreign-based players, standout performers from the Ghana Premier League and a number of exciting young talents being considered for the future.

The Portuguese tactician has also included several U-23 players who are expected to play key roles for Ghana in the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers.

Among the headline names in the squad are Majeed Ashimeru, Felix Afena-Gyan, Razak Simpson and former Belgium youth star Francis Amuzu.

Ashimeru returns to the national team after spending a lengthy spell out through injury.

The RAAL La Louvière midfielder struggled with muscle problems that affected his involvement for both club and country over the past months.

Afena-Gyan, who helped Amedspor qualify for the Turkish top flight, also makes a comeback after last featuring for Ghana in May last year during the Unity Cup clash against Trinidad and Tobago in London.

Young talents earn chance in Ghana squad

Queiroz’s first squad also reflects his desire to inject fresh energy into the national team ahead of the World Cup.

Barcelona B youngster Abdul Aziz Issah has earned a call-up, as earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, following his impressive performances in Spain.

Meanwhile, AS Saint-Étienne attacker Augustine Boakye, who named Sulley Muntari as his childhood idol, and Ajax FC midfielder Paul Reverson are also included.

Birmingham City’s Ibrahim Osman continues his rise with another invitation after enjoying a strong campaign in England.

The squad announcement comes at a crucial stage as Queiroz begins shaping his core group for the global tournament.

Ghana Premier League stars get recognition

Local talent has not been overlooked either, with several Ghana Premier League players rewarded for their consistency this season, as noted by GhanaSoccernet.

Salim Adams headlines a list of six local players included in Carlos Queiroz's 23-man squad for the pre-World Cup match against Mexico on May 22, 2026. Photo credit: @MedeamaSC/X

Source: Twitter

Medeama SC midfielder Salim Adams headlines the home-based contingent after emerging as one of the standout performers in the domestic league campaign.

Razak Simpson’s inclusion also highlights Queiroz’s willingness to give opportunities to players excelling on the local scene.

The Mexico friendly is expected to offer the former Portugal and Iran coach his first close look at the squad in a competitive setting as Ghana intensifies preparations for the World Cup next year.

Below is the full squad, as shared on X:

Ghana's new GK coach meets Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Gaspar visited Accra Hearts of Oak on May 6, where he held discussions with the team.

Known for his expertise in goalkeeper training, Gaspar also spent time with Benjamin Asare, who is widely regarded as the safest pair of hands for the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh