Real Madrid reportedly held talks with José Mourinho over a sensational return to the club

Mourinho is said to want full control of the squad, dressing room and medical department before accepting the job

Reports claimed the Portuguese manager would walk away if even one of his demands is rejected

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Real Madrid have reportedly opened talks over a possible return for José Mourinho, but the Portuguese manager is only willing to come back if several key conditions are met.

Madrid parted ways with Xabi Alonso just months after appointing the former midfielder at the Santiago Bernabéu and replaced him with another ex-player, Álvaro Arbeloa, who stepped up from the club’s B team.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly held talks about a second stint at Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

However, things have not gone according to plan under Arbeloa, with Real Madrid on course to finish a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

FC Barcelona can secure the La Liga title if they defeat Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clásico clash at the Camp Nou.

It has also been a chaotic period for Los Blancos, with reports of dressing-room unrest, internal fights and growing doubts over Arbeloa’s leadership. Some players have even reportedly referred to the manager as “cone” behind the scenes.

According to a fresh report from The Athletic, Real Madrid are now looking at Mourinho as the man to steady the situation with a second spell at the club.

Mourinho, who won three trophies during his first stint between 2010 and 2013, is reportedly the preferred choice of club president Florentino Pérez, who is leading the search for a new manager.

Mourinho's 10 major demands to return to Real Madrid

A report from Esdario claims Mourinho has already outlined a long list of demands that must be accepted before he agrees to return to the Bernabéu.

Perez is said to have held a video conference with Mourinho, with agent Jorge Mendes also involved in the discussions.

During the talks, Mourinho reportedly insisted on receiving at least a two-year contract along with complete control over the squad and dressing room.

The Portuguese coach is also said to be unwilling to accept interference from players regarding team selection and has reportedly taken an uncompromising stance on the matter.

Mourinho wants to bring his own coaching staff with him, although he reportedly has no objection to Arbeloa remaining at the club in another role. However, fitness coach Antonio Pintus would reportedly have to leave.

The former Chelsea FC and Manchester United FC manager also wants major changes in the club’s medical department after concerns over the number of injuries suffered by the squad this season.

Reports claim Mourinho wants direct involvement with the medical staff and greater oversight in that area.

The 63-year-old also reportedly wishes to reduce his media responsibilities and only speak publicly in his role as manager, preferring someone else to act as the club’s main spokesperson.

Seven players are also reportedly expected to leave if Mourinho returns, as he allegedly does not see them as part of his long-term plans.

Another major demand is that Mourinho only wants to deal directly with Perez rather than other club officials, something that reportedly frustrated him during his first spell in Madrid.

Despite managing one of the biggest clubs in world football, Mourinho is also reportedly against a demanding pre-season tour and instead wants a limited number of friendly matches in order to protect players physically and mentally.

The final condition is said to be non-negotiable — all of Mourinho’s demands must be accepted as part of one package, and if even one request is rejected, the deal will reportedly collapse.

Source: YEN.com.gh