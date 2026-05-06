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Arsenal Star Saka Hints at Ideal 2026 Champions League Final Opponent Amid PSG-Bayern Clash
Football

Arsenal Star Saka Hints at Ideal 2026 Champions League Final Opponent Amid PSG-Bayern Clash

by  Gariba Raubil
2 min read
  • Saka drops cryptic hint on Arsenal’s preferred final opponent after firing Gunners to first UCL final in 20 years
  • PSG vs Bayern showdown set to decide Arsenal’s fate in blockbuster Champions League final

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Bukayo Saka has suggested who Arsenal would rather face in the Champions League final after sealing their place with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Saka struck the decisive goal at the Emirates Stadium, reacting quickest to Jan Oblak’s save to finish from close range. The result sends Arsenal into their first final in two decades.

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Bukayo Saka drops a hint on Arsenal’s Champions League final rival as PSG and Bayern Munich face off on May 6, 2026. Image credit: Arsenal FC
Source: Getty Images

Arsenal await 2026 UEFA CL final opponent

Accordign to The Standard, the Gunners will meet either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

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PSG currently hold a slender advantage following a dramatic 5-4 first-leg victory in Paris, with the return leg set for Bavaria.

Read also

Bayern vs PSG: Supercomputer picks finalist to meet Arsenal in UCL final

Speaking after the match, Saka was asked which side he preferred to face.

He replied:

“Come on, man... you can't ask me that. I'd have to give a media-trained answer.”

Pressed further, he added:

“You know deep down who we'd want to face in the final.”

His remarks have fuelled speculation Arsenal may favour PSG, who eliminated them last season.

Who will win the Bayern vs. PSG UCL clash?

Meanwhile, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will renew their rivalry in a decisive Champions League semi-final second leg after a thrilling nine-goal first clash in Paris.

With a final spot against Arsenal at stake, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the likely winner ahead of the May 6 showdown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
ArsenalUEFA Champions League
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