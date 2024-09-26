Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Derek Boateng insists the GFA must take responsibility for the current state of football

The Black Stars are yet to find out where to play their next home game after the ban on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Sports Ministry has ordered the Ghana Football Association to make a request to CAF to inspect the Accra Stadium

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has expressed frustrations over the current state of football in the country, laying blame at the doorsteps of the football association.

Boateng believes it is the responsibility of the Ghana Football Association to ensure the Black Stars have a proper place to play their matches.

This comes after the Confederation of African Football withdrew its approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for category 3 matches, leaving the former African champions in a hunt for a new venue.

Derek Boateng fires Ghana FA over lack of stadium to host Sudan game.

Source: Getty Images

“The GFA needs to wake up and do something because it is their job to make sure we have good pitches. The only thing they care about is money,” Boateng told 3Sports, as reported by 3news.

“Our players play on good fields in Europe and then they come and play on s***t pitch and you expect them to perform well and you expect them to win games and if the win is not coming there is a problem.”

The Black Stars will face Sudan in their next Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in October.

Ghana hunts for new home venue

Earlier this month, the Baba Yara Sports stadium was banned from hosting Black Stars matches over technical infractions including unsuitable playing field, as reported by GBC Ghana Online.

The decision by CAF came after the game between Ghana and Angola in Kumasi.

The stadium was immediately shut down for renovation works. A few days later, the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums were also closed for minor work.

The Sports Ministry directed the GFA to send a request to CAF for the inspection of the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana stadium.

While the FA awaits for CAF's decision, reports indicate the Black Stars could play their match against Sudan in either Ivory Coast or Togo.

Otto Addo disappointed after Niger draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of his team in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger.

An Oumar Sako late goal denied the Black Stars victory in their second Group F game at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco.

Alidu Seidu had given the Black Stars a first-half lead before Niger's goal ten minutes from time. Ghana remains winless in two matches and currently sits third in their group with four matches left to play.

