Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, has addressed the topic of unwanted pregnancies, encouraging couples to keep the pregnancies and trust in God to provide for their needs.

He emphasised the importance of leading a righteous life, even when challenges arise in marriage or personal circumstances.

In a widely shared video of his sermon, Apostle Eric Nyamekye recounted a personal experience in which he faced criticism from some fellow pastors regarding the size of his family.

He recalled a moment when, after the birth of his sixth child, he overheard discussions among pastors questioning how he could effectively lead a ministry with so many children. Despite these comments, he affirmed his belief that God can support families of any size, stating:

"The God that can take care of one will take care of the tenth. Someone even told me that ‘when you have too many children like that, it even disturbs your ministry.’ But I am still standing here."

He reiterated his stance against terminating unwanted pregnancies, which he labeled as 'an abominable act". Apostle Eric Nyamekye clarified that he does not advocate for excessively large families.

Instead, he challenged his congregants to embrace parenthood rather than resorting to other means due to financial concerns.

He argued that the value of human life far outweighs material possessions, urging couples to consider the significance of a child over financial savings.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye also encouraged safe sex practices but firmly advised against terminating pregnancies. He concluded his message by advising those who may find themselves in such situations to proceed with childbirth.

The sermon received a mixed response, with some individuals praising his pro-life message while others expressed concerns about the economic implications of raising multiple children.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye says Christians should speak tongues

Apostle Eric Nyamekye urged Christians all over the world to pray to the holy spirit to direct and guide them to speak tongues.

"People criticise speaking in tongues and interpretation because they do not understand. The language is not to men but to God, and what remains unexplained and unknown must be unknown to men and unexplained."

"Use the gift frequently and effectively to build yourself up, open doors to effective ministry, lead a deeper life in Christ, and keep the enemy at a distance."

