Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the brother of Ghana's Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Honourable Sam George, proved that despite his size, he could still dance

Videos of him engaged in a dance battle with his wife, Ruth Ewoenam, at their wedding reception have taken over social media

Many people congratulated the newly wedded couple, while others shared their views on their dance moves

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, displayed fire dance moves at his wedding reception on April 12, 2025.

Emmanuel Goerge and wife's dance moves

At their wedding reception party, Emmanuel and his wife, Ruth Ewoenam, engaged in a dance battle to entertain guests, family and friends who attended their wedding.

In his blue two-piece suit, the groom showed off his dance moves to Ghanaian rapper Dr Cryme's Kill Me Shy, while bragging to the bride and her bridesmaids that his side was winning the dance battle.

Ruth did not stand down as she interfered while he displayed her lovely dance moves while slaying in a red corseted gown with beads hanging over her legs and fine curves.

The couple danced amid the cheers from guests who took out their smartphones to capture the memorable moment as they danced to Ghanaian songs.

Other songs which the newly wedded couple danced to were Ghanaian music trio, Praye's all-time classic 2009 song, Angelina. The moment the DJ switched to that song, the younger brother of the recently sworn in Minister of Communications could not contain his excitement.

Videos of Sam George's brother in a dance battle

Reactions to Sam George's brother's wedding

Congratulatory messages poured in for the newly wedded Ghanaian couple, while others gushed over their bond as they displayed incredible dance moves on the dance floor.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the beautiful wedding of Emmanuel George and Ruth Ewoenam:

@senanukwams said:

"The marriage dier right now enobe about love again."

@Scofield237 said:

"I saw what you did there. Why did you add “big” to the “congratulations”😂."

@Pusherditw3nu said:

"If this no be money anka I doubt the lady go marry Obolo MP ein brother so yea the lady go manage like that."

@DrossWo said:

“MP nua lemme marry am like that” - Ruth Ewoenam 2025 😹😭."

@jayrawglobbal said:

"Marriage is a beautiful thing. Proud of him. King Already 🫶💯🌍."

Pictures of Emmanuel George and Ruth Ewoenam

Sam George’s younger brother’s wedding sparks buzz online

YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, officially tied the knot with his fiancée, Ruth Ewoenam, on April 12, 2025, in a beautiful wedding ceremony that has captivated social media.

Videos from the glamorous reception, which featured a host of familiar faces, went viral, attracting both admiration and conversation from fans.

While many congratulated the newlyweds on their union, others shared varied opinions about the event, especially focusing on the groom and the lavish celebration that marked the special day.

