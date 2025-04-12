Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Young Ghanaian Boy Displays His Radio Presenting Skills, Video Warms Hearts
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

A video of a young Ghanaian boy displaying his prowess in radio presenting has surfaced on social media.

The boy left both residents and social media audiences awed after he practised at his home with a makeshift structure.

Netizens who saw the post about him were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views.

