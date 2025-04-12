Young Ghanaian Boy Displays His Radio Presenting Skills, Video Warms Hearts
A video of a young Ghanaian boy displaying his prowess in radio presenting has surfaced on social media.
The boy left both residents and social media audiences awed after he practised at his home with a makeshift structure.
Netizens who saw the post about him were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh