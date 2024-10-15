Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated the football world for a period spanning over a decade

The two football veterans have scored hundreds of goals, broke many records, and won countless trophies

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah appeared to settle the endless debate with a previous remark

The debate over football's GOAT (Greatest of All Time) between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi seems destined to continue indefinitely.

Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah, however, has been clear about where he stands.

Ronaldo vs Messi rivalry

For over 15 years, Messi and Ronaldo dominated global football, often regarded as the top two players in the world, per Sportbible.

Messi, who rose through Barcelona's youth ranks, has secured eight Ballon d'Or awards throughout his illustrious career.

The Argentine has also achieved international success, winning two Copa América titles and the World Cup in 2022.

Ronaldo’s career has run parallel to Messi’s, with the Portuguese forward claiming five Ballon d'Ors. He first made headlines when Manchester United signed him from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 for over £12 million.

During his time at United, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. There, he frequently squared off against Messi in the iconic El Clasico.

On the international stage, Ronaldo also found success, winning the Nations League and the European Championship with Portugal.

Salah on Ronaldo vs Messi

According to Barca Worldwide on X (formerly Twitter), in March this year, Salah was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. The 32-year-old named former Barcelona star Messi.

"Messi, it's not a debate anymore."

