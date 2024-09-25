Stephen Appiah has disclosed why foreign-born Ghanaian players tend to struggle in the Black Stars

Under the current GFA president Kurt Okraku, several players have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars

Despite their strong performances at club level, many of these players have underperformed for the national team

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has explained why foreign-born players like Inaki Williams often face difficulties when representing the Black Stars.

Appiah, who famously led Ghana to its first World Cup appearance in 2006, provided insight into the ongoing struggles of these players, highlighting a key issue—adapting to the unique dynamics of the national team.

Appiah details foreign-born players struggle

Historically, the Black Stars rarely featured players raised abroad, but this practice has become more common in recent years.

Despite the initial fanfare surrounding their inclusion, these players have yet to live up to expectations on the international stage.

While excelling for their respective clubs, many have struggled to replicate that form for the Black Stars.

According to Transfermarkt, Inaki Williams has managed just one goal in 17 appearances for Ghana, and Antoine Semenyo has found consistent playing time hard to come by.

Similarly, players like Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Stephan Ambrosius have had difficulty earning regular call-ups.

Appiah believes the root of the problem lies in the difference in cultural understanding.

"For us, who grew up here, we understand what it means to wear that jersey," Appiah explained while addressing Parliament’s Sport Select Committee on September 25, per Adomonline.

He went on to note that some foreign-born players can’t even speak the local language, further hindering their ability to connect with teammates.

The retired footballer emphasised the importance of team bonding, particularly during his era when players would gather after meals to pray, interact, and strengthen their relationships.

This camaraderie, according to Appiah, is lacking in the current setup, especially for those unfamiliar with Ghanaian culture.

"It’s not that they disrespect the coaches," he clarified.

"They just find it difficult to adapt because they don’t understand the culture."

Stephen Appiah reacts after Baba Yara Stadium ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Appiah voiced his disappointment after CAF revoked the approval of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for international matches.

The former Black Stars captain joined others in expressing concern over the situation, highlighting the impact of the decision.

