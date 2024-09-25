Mustapha Ussif has hit back at claims that he is the 'worst' Sports Minister in the history of Ghana

The MP for Yagaba-Kubori rejected the tag during his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism

His three-year tenure as Sports Minister, which began in 2021, has received a lot of public backlash

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Mustapha Ussif, Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, has forcefully rejected claims that he is the "worst ever" Sports Minister in the country's history.

Ussif, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori in the North East region, addressed these allegations during his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif delivered a speech at the commissioning of the newly-built Tarkwa TNA Stadium. Photo credit: @Gh_NSA/X.

Source: Twitter

Mustapha Ussif's tenure as Sports Minister

Since taking office in 2021, Ussif's tenure has been marked by significant challenges, leading critics to question his effectiveness.

Although the government has made notable investments in sports infrastructure, many of these facilities have since deteriorated.

Additionally, the overall state of sports in Ghana has been on a downward trajectory, particularly in football, where the nation’s once-dominant presence has significantly weakened.

The Black Stars, Ghana’s senior men’s national team, continue to struggle, while the country has failed to qualify for multiple youth competitions.

Adding to these woes, the West African nation was recently dealt a blow when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked the license of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, preventing it from hosting Category C matches, Citi Sports reports.

This has left Ghana without a CAF-approved venue, forcing the prospect of hosting future home games abroad—a major embarrassment for a football-loving nation.

On top of that, the Ministry has faced scrutiny over its $3 million expenditure during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), further intensifying the pressure on Ussif to address these concerns.

Mustapha Ussif rejects 'worst' Sports Minister claims

Appearing before the fact-finding committee, chaired by Wisdom Kobena Woyome, the Sports Minister aimed to provide clarity on these matters.

Responding to the harsh critique, Ussif firmly disputed the accusations.

He argued that any assessment of his performance should be backed by data, stating:

"I intend to disagree with your statement that I am the worst as a Minister. In terms of numbers," he said, as quoted by KickGH.

"I don't know which numbers you're referring to, so you should be able to tell me what data you are using to determine that during my time, it is the worst."

Ghana to splash GH¢15.7 million due to Baba Yara ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana faces a potential financial burden of GH¢15.7 million ($1 million) for hosting home matches abroad.

This stems from CAF's decision to ban the use of the Baba Yara Stadium.

In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has urged the GFA to submit two alternative venues for CAF's approval.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh