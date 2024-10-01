Kyle Walker's marriage to Annie Kilner is reportedly in jeopardy, placing the defender at risk of losing a significant portion of his fortune

Amid ongoing turmoil, the Manchester City star faces the possibility of a costly divorce as the relationship continues to deteriorate

Walker is nearing the final stages of his distinguished career, marked by remarkable achievements and the inevitable decline at the top level of football

Kyle Walker's wife, Annie Kilner, has reportedly demanded half of his fortune to salvage their marriage.

After Walker fathered two children with Lauryn Goodman, Annie is allegedly seeking £15 million from the Manchester City star, willing to give their relationship another chance if he agrees.

Kyle Walker's wife, Annie Kilner, is reportedly demanding £15 million from the Manchester City star in a bid to save their marriage.

According to The Sun, Annie has sought preliminary legal advice in preparation for a potential split, which could entitle her to half of Walker’s wealth.

The reports further state that the couple has been arguing about various issues, with Annie insisting on financial security before considering reconciliation.

While the England international is reportedly open to the arrangement and wants stability for his family, Annie remains torn between securing her financial independence and keeping the family together.

Walker started his affair with Goodman in 2019 during a brief separation from Kilner.

In the winter of 2022, it was revealed that he had fathered another child outside of his marriage.

The veteran full-back acknowledged at the time that he had made "idiotic decisions."

Walker to lose millions in divorce proceedings

