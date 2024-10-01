Eden Hazard has brought an end to the ongoing discussion on who is the better player between himself and Mohamed Salah

The Belgian is regarded by many as a modern-day great and is held in high esteem by Chelsea faithful after seven seasons there

Hazard played for Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid before bringing his professional career to an abrupt end at the tender age of 32

Eden Hazard recently weighed in on the much-discussed debate comparing him to Mohamed Salah, offering a candid perspective on the topic.

Over the years, football fans have frequently drawn parallels between the Belgian playmaker and the Egyptian star, with Chelsea loyalists often arguing that Hazard was the superior talent.

Eden Hazard believes Mohamed Salah is a better player than him in an honest assessment of the ongoing debate between the pair.

The rise and fall of Eden Hazard

Considered one of the finest of his era, Hazard's brilliance on the pitch, especially during his time at Chelsea, left an indelible mark.

Despite retiring at the relatively young age of 32, his impact on the game remains undeniable.

The former Lille sensation burst onto the scene as a prodigy, leading his team to a Ligue 1 title before becoming a talisman for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

His seven seasons in West London saw him almost single-handedly carry Chelsea at times, cementing his place as one of the Premier League’s standout talents.

However, Hazard’s career took an unfortunate turn after his high-profile move to Real Madrid.

Injuries and loss of form meant he never truly reached the heights expected of him in Spain, ultimately leading to his early retirement from the sport.

Despite his premature exit, comparisons between Hazard and Salah have persisted.

Mohammed Salah's road to legendary status

Interestingly, both players briefly shared the pitch as teammates at Chelsea, though Salah struggled to break into the first team at the time.

It wasn’t until his stints at Fiorentina and Roma that the Egyptian winger rediscovered his form. He eventually returned to the Premier League and achieved legendary status at Liverpool.

Hazard 'ends' debate with Salah

While fans have continued to debate who the better player was, Hazard himself put the argument to rest.

In an interview with SPORTbible, he humbly conceded that Salah had outshone him, stating, 'Mo Salah, by far.'

Comparing Eden Hazard to Mohamed Salah

Statistically, according to TIA, Salah has proven to be more prolific in front of goal, averaging over 0.6 goals per Premier League appearance compared to Hazard’s 0.35.

Salah's creative output is also more impressive - across 269 Premier League matches, the Liverpool forward has created 112 big chances and provided 73 assists.

In contrast, Hazard managed 68 big chances and recorded 54 assists in 245 appearances.

Why Hazard struggled at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shed light on why Hazard struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu team.

Despite arriving with a stellar reputation as a Premier League legend and Chelsea icon, Hazard failed to live up to expectations at Madrid.

