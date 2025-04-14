Jorginho is likely to miss the crucial clash as the team heads to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu

The Gunners hold a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg and will need to maintain a solid, compact backline to secure their place in the semi-finals

Impressively, Mikel Arteta’s side haven’t conceded more than two goals in a match for 78 consecutive games

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal travel to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Gunners carry a commanding three-goal advantage into the second leg, having dismantled Los Blancos 3-0 at the Emirates thanks to a Declan Rice brace and a goal from Mikel Merino.

Arsenal star is likely to miss the crucial clash as the team heads to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. Photos:Carl Recine/David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident of sealing progression, but Real Madrid are renowned for their dramatic comebacks on Europe’s biggest stage.

Arsenal will have to navigate the clash without key players including Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus.

Adding to their concerns, another star has now been ruled out, delivering a fresh blow to Arteta’s plans, Arsenal Insider reports.

Partey and Jorginho injury updates

Thomas Partey and Jorginho were both forced off during Arsenal’s weekend draw with Brentford, sparking injury concerns ahead of the Real Madrid clash.

While Partey’s issue remains unclear, Jorginho appeared to take a knock to the chest before leaving the field, which left Arsenal a man down late in the game.

Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring against Brentford on Saturday afternoon. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Mirror, Jorginho will not be available for the second leg in Madrid. However, the Gunners are optimistic that his injury is not long-term.

Partey, meanwhile, is still being assessed but is in contention to feature, with hopes high that he’ll be fit in time to start.

Partey to start vs Real Madrid?

If deemed fit, Partey is expected to start in midfield for Arsenal in their most trusted trio alongside Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

The Ghanaian has become a key figure at the base of midfield, offering calm under pressure, smooth distribution, and defensive cover.

Rice has the freedom to make late surges into the box while tirelessly disrupting the opposition, allowing Partey to anchor the midfield.

Ødegaard assumes the creative mantle, linking play and initiating the press, making the trio a balanced and dynamic unit—one that Arteta will be eager to unleash at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius fires comeback warning to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has taken to social media to rally the Madrid faithful and signal their intent.

In a passionate Instagram post, the Brazilian wrote:

"Already thinking about Wednesday!!! We're ready and looking forward to it. We'll wait for you at the Bernabeu, and we'll try everything. WE ARE THE REAL!!! 🤍HALA MADRID! 🤍"

Partey earns praise after Real Madrid masterclass

YEN.com.gh also reported on the praise for Partey from a Spanish football legend after his commanding display against Real Madrid.

The Black Stars powerhouse dominated the midfield as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final clash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh