Traders in Kumasi have expressed displeasure after the new KMA chief threatened to lash those selling on pavements and roadsides

Boadi gave traders a two-week ultimatum to vacate the central business district as part of a decongestion exercise set to begin on April 16, 2025

The KMA boss's comments have sparked backlash, with traders calling for an apology, stating that the threat was disrespectful

Some traders have expressed their displeasure over the recent comment made by the new chief executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

The new KMA boss, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi, in his first media engagement after his confirmation, warned traders against hawking on pavements and in the middle of the road.

Kumasi market women demand an apology from the new KMA boss, Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He consequently gave the traders operating around the central business district of Kumasi a two-week ultimatum to vacate the area.

Mr Boadi, popularly known as King Zuba, will lead the decongestion exercise in the market, starting from Wednesday, April 16, 2025, to evict traders who sell on pavements and along the roadsides.

He said anyone found selling in unapproved areas of the market, despite his warning, would be beaten by his men.

“I have my military-democratic style, which I will be implementing. When we say leave the space, and you don’t leave, and I get there and you’re not there, and my boys are with me, we will beat you right then and there," he reportedly said.

However, this statement has been widely condemned by traders in the central business district of Kumasi.

Speaking to the media, one of the traders called on the KMA boss, otherwise referred to as the Kumasi Mayor, to apologise for threatening to beat the market women.

She said that while the KMA boss was right to ask them to stop selling in unapproved places in the market, his threat to beat them was disrespectful.

"We want to appeal to him to look for an alternative place for us to go. On the threat to beat us, as for that one, we want him to apologise. We are not children for him to beat us. Even our kids at home, we don't beat them," she said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to women blasting Ofori-Agyemang over lashing threats

Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the market women reacting to the KMA boss' threat took to the comment section to share their views.

Below are some of the comments:

@ACOUSTIC said:

"Who brought you where you are? You went there yourself, so who should look for where to take you to?"

@Charles Panford also said:

"Exactly, the beating aspect should be addressed properly, it was below the belt."

@Pablo Escoba commented:

"I strongly support the KMA boss... if you know you sell in the market in an unauthorised area, then park off... let the city be laid out and clean."

Richard Ofori-Agyemang Boadi was sworn in as the new KMA boss by Dr Frank Amoakohene after he was confirmed by the assembly members. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

King Zuba confirmed as KMA boss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Boadi, popularly known as King Zuba, was confirmed as the chief executive of the KMA.

The man known as King Zuba received a 100 per cent endorsement from the Assembly members of the Kumasi metropolis.

This followed his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama after passing both the regional and national vetting.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh