Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that he plays football to put a smile on the face of his mother

The Ghana international moved to France in 2020 and has since enjoyed a tremendous rise in his career

Seidu, who scored his debut goal for Ghana against Niger, is expected to line up against Sudan in Accra on Thursday

Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that the struggles of his mother to see his dream come true inspires him to work harder and become a better player.

The versatile defender has had a good start to the new season in the French Ligue 1, winning Rennais' Player of the Month award for September.

Seidu started his career in Ivory Coast with JMJ Academy before moving to France to join Clermont Foot in 2020.

He has since enjoyed a meteoric rise, moving to the Red and Blacks in January 2024.

According to the Ghana international, his mother has been the motivation behind his hard work for both club and country.

“My mum suffered a lot. I saw her suffering a lot to get something for us to eat. Sometimes when I have to travel to play for matches, my mum tries her best even if she doesn’t have money. Even when she’s unable to raise funds for my games, she will comfort and encourage me that she will make sure I don’t miss the next one," he told Flashscore, as quoted by 3 News.

“My motivation is to put a smile on my mother’s face,” he added. “She always fought for us to have what we need. Sometimes there is nothing to eat, but when you see her putting so much effort to ensure we get something to eat, I can’t forget that.”

Seidu poised ahead of Ghana-Sudan clash

The Stade Rennais player is the only Ghanaian player to score in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, netting in the game against Niger. It was his first in the Black Stars colours.

Seidu rejoined his teammates this week to prepare for the game against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“Now there’s Sudan coming. Playing 1-1 against Niger will serve as a lesson for us. We are going to give everything to beat Sudan home and away," he told Flash Score.

Seidu opens up on nearly quitting football

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that he nearly gave up his football dreams to become a soldier after several unsuccessful trials.

Seidu, Stade Rennais Player of the Month for September, started his career at Ivorian football academy JMJ, before moving to France to join Clermont Foot.

After impressing in Ligue 1 for a season and a half with Clermont, he earned a move to Stade Rennais in January 2024, where he has been a mainstay and one of the best defenders in the league.

