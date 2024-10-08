Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has shared his admiration for former Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho

The Coventry City star named the Brazilian as his idol and tries to emulate his style by watching his videos

Thomas-Asante has joined the Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan this week

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has opened up on his admiration for Brazil legend Ronaldinho and the influence he has had on his career.

Thomas-Asante, who recently joined Coventry City in the English Championship, is hoping to reach the heights of his idol.

The London-born has had a good start to the season with three goals in all competitions at the start of the new season.

Brandon Thomas Asante opens up on Ronadinho's influence on his career. Photo: Luis Bagu Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstar.

Source: Twitter

Despite playing more as a striker, the 25-year-old insists he learned a lot from Ronaldinho, who made him love the game.

“He had an impact on my career because I try to emulate him in terms of when you first start playing football...you see him doing something and you try that skill," he told the EFL, as shared on social media.

“You begin to have that relationship with the ball. Growing up I remember my neighbours always say that I can be... Going to the shop with football at my feet or whatever, I think that definitely comes from seeing players like him, who had a lot of adverts,” he added.

Thomas-Asante joins Ghana squad for Sudan clash

The England-based striker was among the earliest to join the Black Stars team to begin preparations for the game against Sudan.

Thomas-Asante trained with the team on Monday and will be hoping to get more minutes in the match on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The Coventry City forward made his Ghana debut in the World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic in June, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Black Stars train ahead of Sudan clash

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars opened camping on Monday, October 7, 2024, ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.

Ghana coach Otto Addo led eleven players on the first day of training at the Accra Sports Stadium with the rest expected to arrive later on Monday.

The team will continue preparations on Tuesday with the gaffer expecting a full house.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh