France-based Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu has opened up on his early struggles as a young footballer

The Ghana international was rejected four times during trials before he finally joined JMJ Academy in Ivory Coast

Seidu has joined his Black Stars teammates for preparations ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sudan on Thursday

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that he nearly gave up his football dreams to become a soldier after several unsuccessful trials.

Seidu, Stade Rennais Player of the Month for September, started his career at Ivorian football academy JMJ, before moving to France to join Clermont Foot.

After impressing in Ligue 1 for a season and a half with Clermont, he earned a move to Stade Rennais in January 2024, where he has been a mainstay and one of the best defenders in the league.

Despite his recent accomplishments, Seidu's career would not have been a reality if his uncle had not encouraged him after multiple disappointments.

“I went for trials five times at JMJ academy which was located at Oyibi opposite Valley View University. The first time I was told I am not good enough, same for the second, third, fourth tries,” he recalled in an interview with Flashscore, as quoted by 3 News.

“After the fourth try, I said to myself maybe I won’t become a professional player so I almost quit,” he added.

Seidu confident of victory against Sudan

Seidu is the only player to have scored for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, netting in the 1-1 draw against Niger. His debut goal for the Black Stars.

Ghana host Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium as the qualifiers return in October with hopes of securing their first win, per the BBC.

“Now there’s Sudan coming, and playing 1-1 against Niger will serve as a lesson for us. We are going to give everything to beat Sudan home and away,” he said.

Jordan Ayew to lead Ghana against Sudan

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew will lead the Black Stars in the game between Ghana and Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ayew was one of the earliest to arrive in camp for the crucial doubleheader against Sudan in October.

With his senior brother, Andre Ayew and his deputies Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori unavailable, the leadership of the team goes to the ex-Crystal Palace man.

