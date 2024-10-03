Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has been included in the best eleven of matchday 2 in the UEFA Champions League

The Black Stars centre-back scored for AS Monaco in their spirited display against Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia

Salisu, who was making only his second appearance in the competition, netted his first-ever goal in Europe on Wednesday

Mohammed Salisu's impressive display for AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb has earned him a place in the Team of the Week.

The Ghana international produced a solid display as the French giants left Croatia with a valuable point.

Salisu crowned his performance on Wednesday night with the goal that sparked life into Monaco as they rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2.

In the team presented by the UEFA technical observer panel as shared on social media, the Monaco centre-back is joined by Thiago Santos of Lille, Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta and Flamingo of PSV in defence.

Dortmund's hat-trick hero and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic were also included in the best eleven for matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

Salisu has been a key figure at the Stade de Louis this season, appearing in all two games in the new campaign, while also scoring his first-ever goal in Europe's elite competition.

In Ligue 1, he has made four appearances as Monaco share top spot with champions AS Monaco, per Transfermarkt.

Salisu rediscovers top form

The Ghanaian centre-back looks to have found the form that made him one of the most sough after defenders in Europe few years ago.

Before arriving at Monaco last summer, Salisu was chased by some of the top clubs in Europe with reports linking him to Barcelona.

However, an injury in the second half of his final season as Southampton saw him miss several games including most parts of his first season in Monaco.

Salisu scores in Monaco draw

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu inspired AS Monaco to a dramatic comeback in the UEFA Champions League clash with his debut goal in the competition.

The Ghana international scored to start a late rally which saw the French giants claw back from two goals to draw 2-2 against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

Salisu, who has been a regular and key member in the Monaco defence, rose high to head home from a corner with 18 minutes remaining, as shared on social media.

