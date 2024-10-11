Alidu Seidu has received praise from fans of the Black Stars after a gallant performance in the match against Sudan

The Stade Rennais defender was Ghana's best player in the disappointing goalless draw game in Accra on Thursday

The Black Stars defender has disclosed the pride he has in wearing the white jersey and playing for the country

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu says it is an honour to wear the Ghana jersey and represent his country internationally.

The versatile Stade Rennais player was Ghana's best player as the Black Stars were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Accra on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Seidu scored his first goal for Ghana in the draw against Niger last month, Ghana's only goal in the qualifiers after three games.

Alidu Seidu has opened up on wearing the Black Stars jersey and playing for Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @3SportsGH.

According to the 24-year-old, wearing the Black Stars jersey comes with pride and also the huge responsibility of representing the entire nation.

"Putting on the Ghana shirt is very huge and very heavy because to be a professional player, we all want to play for our motherland. I got the opportunity to play for Ghana, and it is a big honour for me. I have to continue playing and serve my country because playing in the national team is very emotional," he told Flashscore.

Since making his debut for Ghana in 2022. Seidu has made 17 appearances, scoring a goal for Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

Seidu becomes Ghana fans favourite

Following his impressive outing against Sudan, the France-based defender received praise from fans of the Black Stars as he was cheered on by the crowd at the end of the game.

Despite the struggles of the team, Seidu offered more in both defence and stopping the Sudanese attack at one end and causing problems for them whenever he surges forward.

Seidu and his teammates will leave for Libya on Saturday for the second-leg against Sudan.

Seidu inspired by his mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stade Rennais defender Alidu Seidu has disclosed that the struggles of his mother to see his dream come true inspires him to work harder and become a better player.

The versatile defender has had a good start to the new season in the French Ligue 1, winning Rennais' Player of the Month award for September.

Seidu started his career in Ivory Coast with JMJ Academy before moving to France to join Clermont Foot in 2020.

