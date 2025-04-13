A fresh study reveals just how much Cristiano Ronaldo is truly worth — and the numbers are staggering

With income from football, endorsements, businesses, and social media, CR7 is closing in on billionaire status

His brand is projected to hit €850 million by 2025, solidifying his empire both on and off the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth has been revealed, earning him the title of “the greatest marketing phenomenon in world football.”

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the Al-Nassr striker now has 931 career goals — inching closer to the 1000-goal mark.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo continues to build an empire, cementing his status as a global business powerhouse.

Ronaldo recently revealed a partnership with Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn to launch a new movie studio.

Vaughn is known for hits like The New Super Hero (2010) and X-Men: The Beginning (2011), and a new film announcement is on the way.

Beyond football, Ronaldo continues to lead a series of successful ventures — from fashion and fragrance to hotels and real estate — with a new IPAM study suggesting he’s nearing billionaire status.

“He’s the perfect example of how elite athletes can evolve into powerhouse entrepreneurs, generating millions beyond their playing salaries,” says Joaquim Lo Prete of Absolut Sport.

Fábio Wolff, managing partner at Wolff Sports, calls Ronaldo “the greatest marketing phenomenon in football history,” crediting his success to talent, discipline, and strategic brand positioning.

According to IPAM, the CR7 brand is projected to reach a record €850 million by 2025, with income flowing from 28 sources across six key areas — including media, social platforms, royalties, and football earnings.

“Cristiano isn’t just a legend on the pitch,” says Bruno Brum of End to End Agency, “he’s built a global empire, showing how athletes today can turn sporting glory into a personal brand that’s both strategic and highly profitable.”

