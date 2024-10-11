France captain Kylian Mbappe has been spotted clubbing after excusing himself from national duties

The 25-year-old was exempted from Les Bleus' call-up for the October international break

Despite his absence, Didier Deschamps' men mustered a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Israel

Kylian Mbappe has sparked online debates after images of him clubbing surfaced during the latest international break.

The 25-year-old forward, absent from France's squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures, was seen in casual attire enjoying a night out in Stockholm, Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe is sighted with friends after what appears to be a late night out on the eve of France's win against Israel. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images and @footmercato/X.

Mbappe's national team absence raises eyebrows

His absence from the national team, despite having played for Real Madrid in their 2-0 victory over Villarreal just before the break, has raised questions about his commitment to France.

Mbappe was reportedly carrying a knock, which influenced his omission from the French squad.

However, with fans speculating about Real Madrid's influence over the situation, many feel the decision may have been more strategic than injury-related.

Mbappe’s critics have argued that as captain of Les Bleus, he should have been available to lead his team, especially considering his ability to feature for Madrid just days prior.

Despite the chatter, France's coach, Didier Deschamps, was clear in his reasoning for leaving out his star player.

"The decision not to select Kylian was entirely mine," Deschamps clarified as quoted by Goal, ahead of their game against Israel.

Mbappe spotted clubbing as France beat Israel

The decision seemed vindicated as France cruised to a 4-1 win, marking their second consecutive triumph in the Nations League, per Le Monde.

Yet Mbappe still found a way into the headlines. Dressed in a kujay hat and wearing a face mask, he was seen walking through the streets of Stockholm with friends, seemingly unbothered by the media storm around him.

The images quickly went viral, with fans offering differing opinions.

Fans react as Mbappe is spotted clubbing

One Twitter user, @savinha, defended Mbappe:

"He’s injured, can’t train, can’t play, it’s not bad to have fun then."

Others were less forgiving, with @MasoomSaaLarka criticising him harshly:

"He should be banned from football."

Another fan, @mukesh_sukariya, took a more nuanced stance:

"Kylian Mbappé’s club outing during the match is definitely raising some eyebrows! It could spark discussions about his leadership qualities and commitment as captain."

On the other side, some fans like @ur_rumi9 sided with the forward:

"He was not part of the match. So he can have a fun time. He is a human, too."

