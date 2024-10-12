Chelsea's Cole Palmer recently weighed into the growing list of football players proclaiming their best-ever players

Palmer did not hesitate in settling the GOAT debate as he picked his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

He has been in scorching form since the start of the 2024/25 season, mustering 11 goal contributions in nine games

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to spark debate, even as both legends approach the final chapters of their illustrious careers.

Though the football icons are entering the twilight of their playing days, their consistent performances in the United States and Saudi Arabia keep the conversation about who is the greatest of all time alive and well.

Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

Messi has made a splash in the MLS with Inter Miami. He recently helped his side win the Supporters’ Shield, marking a historic first for the club.

The empyrean Argentine is now eyeing the MLS Championship in the upcoming playoffs, where his creativity and game intelligence could prove decisive.

On the other hand, Ronaldo remains relentless in his pursuit of goals, with his career tally standing at 905.

The Portuguese icon’s sharp instincts and clinical finishing continue to push him toward the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Cole Palmer 'ends' GOAT debate

Chelsea and England forward Cole Palmer is the latest to weigh in on the long-standing Messi-Ronaldo debate, adding his voice to the chorus of opinions.

Known for his versatile skill set, Palmer combines the flair and agility of Messi with the shooting prowess of Ronaldo.

The 22-year-old glides past defenders with ease before delivering thunderous strikes that echo CR7's finishing style.

Palmer, however, made his preference clear between the two football gods.

"I wanted to be Lionel Messi when I was a kid,” he shared with Goal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? For me, Lionel Messi.”

Palmer's form this season

The 22-year-old Blues forward has begun the season in blistering form, netting six goals and providing five assists in just nine matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

His stellar displays earned him the England Men's Player of the Year award, and he was named Premier League Player of the Month for September.

What's next for Palmer?

Currently on international duty, Palmer will hope to carry his momentum onto the international stage.

He will aim to inspire England in their UEFA Nations League clash against Finland on October 13 as the Three Lions look to get back to winning ways.

Palmer ranked among best penalty takers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cole Palmer has been ranked among the top six penalty-takers globally.

The 22-year-old Chelsea forward boasts a flawless penalty record, having converted all 14 penalties he has taken throughout his career.

