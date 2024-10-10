Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been likened to his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo

The 25-year-old has been told he will enter into the annals of Madrid's history just like CR7

Ronaldo holds a tall list of records following his successful nine-year spell with Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid striker Joselu Mato has weighed in on the growing comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, predicting a bright future for the Frenchman at the Bernabéu.

Now playing for Al Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League, Joselu believes Mbappe is poised to carve out a historic legacy.

Kylian Mbappe has been told he will make history at Real Madrid just like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno and Power Sport Images.

Mbappe finally secured his long-awaited move to Madrid this summer after multiple failed attempts by the Spanish giants.

Although he has yet to reach his peak form, the forward has already claimed the UEFA Super Cup and recorded seven goals and one assist in 11 appearances per Transfermarkt.

While these numbers are respectable, expectations around Mbappe are understandably high, given his stature and past achievements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Can Mbappe match Ronaldo's Madrid legacy?

Many anticipate he could rival Ronaldo’s legendary status at Madrid, where the Portuguese icon became the club's all-time top scorer with a staggering 450 goals in just 438 matches.

It’s no secret that Mbappe has long admired Ronaldo, and comparisons between the two have only intensified since his arrival in Spain.

Reaching Ronaldo’s otherworldly goal-scoring feats and trophy haul may be an enormous challenge, but the 25-year-old has shown he has the talent and ambition to make his own mark.

Ex-Madrid star compares Mbappe to Ronaldo

Sharing his thoughts on Mbappe’s potential to achieve greatness, Joselu expressed confidence in the Frenchman’s trajectory.

"Cristiano is the GOAT of Real Madrid, the top scorer in football history," Joselu remarked, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

"His goal will be to achieve similar numbers, but Cristiano is the best ever in terms of goals and history."

However, Joselu also pointed out that Mbappe's story at Madrid is just beginning, and the 25-year-old still has time to leave a lasting imprint on the club.

"Mbappé will surely want to leave his mark. He’s already started doing that, and over time, he’ll write his own story."

Mbappe receives praise from Valverde

