David Alaba's recovery has faced multiple setbacks, keeping him sidelined longer than expected

The core issue lies in reduced cartilage in his knee, extending his time out of action to nearly eleven months

The Austria international shows no signs of resolution, and there are fears that the injury could potentially end his career

Concerns are mounting that David Alaba may never play football again after a severe knee injury sidelined him last year.

The Real Madrid defender suffered a cruciate ligament tear in late 2023 and has remained out of action since.

Alaba, who joined Los Blancos in 2021 after a stellar decade at Bayern Munich, quickly became essential at the Santiago Bernabeu, forming a solid central defence alongside Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao.

However, Real Madrid have now had to navigate nearly a year without him.

A recent update from Madrid-based radio station Onda Cero suggests that Alaba’s return might be in jeopardy.

While he has resumed training to recover, his knee has suffered significant wear during the long-term injury, with cartilage deterioration causing his bones to grind painfully against each other.

Despite his determination, this intense pain has prevented him from training effectively, casting serious doubts on his return.

Alaba may face an untimely retirement if his condition does not improve—a heartbreaking possibility for a player of his stature.

Carvajal to miss rest of the season

The 32-year-old is not alone in this struggle; teammate Dani Carvajal also faces uncertain prospects.

Following a brutal collision with Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino, Carvajal has been informed that his chances of a full recovery stand at just 50-60%.

For both defenders, the possibility of an early retirement looms large.

If Alaba must step away, he can do so with immense pride, knowing his career at both Bayern and Real Madrid was extraordinary.

