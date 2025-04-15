A Ghanaian trotro mate, Prince Baidoo, went viral for his exceptional humility and respectful conduct towards passengers

Social media influencer SirMonney, who recorded and rewarded him, shared the video online, sparking massive praise from netizens

The viral fame led to Baidoo receiving gifts, a hearty meal, and a sponsored shopping trip, inspiring many with his kind behaviour

A commercial bus conductor, locally known as a trotro mate, has gone viral on social media for exhibiting extreme humility towards his passengers.

The young man, identified as Prince Baidoo, reportedly showed great respect to his passengers, saying "please" before every sentence.

Prince Baidoo's patience, humility and respect throughout the journey endeared him to the passengers.

Consequently, social media influencer SirMonney, who happened to be in the same commercial bus, recorded the man while appreciating him for his humility.

SirMonney gifted the trotro mate money and later shared the video of his encounter with him on social media.

When the video emerged online, many Ghanaians, who have had bad experiences with commercial bus conductors, found Prince's behaviour refreshingly rare and thronged the comments section to praise him.

The praise did not end on social media, as the humble trotro mate was showered with various gifts, ranging from cash to clothes, among others.

In a new video shared by SirMonney, the trotro mate was spotted at the Dadesen Food House being treated to a large pot of jollof rice and assorted proteins.

Prince Baidoo was later seen at a retail shop with SirMonney, where he was sponsored on a grocery shopping trip.

The outpouring of love for Prince Baidoo has become a source of inspiration for many, while his show of respect to passengers exemplifies how a good trotro mate should behave.

In the caption accompanying his video at the retail shop, Prince expressed profound gratitude to SirMonney for his gesture.

"Please, my people help me to thank SirMonney. I'm speechless. Sir Monney Thank you for everything God richly blessed.," he wrote.

Ghanaians react to the humble trotro mate's video

Ghanaians on social media who came across the trotro mate's video took to the comment section to react.

Yen.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Clara Agbekey said:

"Sir Money I'm thanking him for you..May God bless you and refiil you with more grace."

EMPIRE LTD also said:

"So the mate work he was doing before you saw him nu has he stop and become celebrity."

@KIDIBARBER commented:

"God has soo many ways of blessing his people. May our destiny helpers locate us in what ever we are doing in Jesus Christ Name."

Ghanaian businessman shows love to trotro mate

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Horic Ampofo, showed love to a trotro mate.

In a video shared on TikTok, the young man dashed the trotro mate with an amount of money.

Horic was on a gifting spree on the street, sharing money with street hawkers at random.

