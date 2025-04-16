KiDi celebrated and congratulated Dancegod Lloyd after he received a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser as a gift from a benevolent admirer

The musician was excited over the dancer's achievement and jubilated with him in a video he shared on his TikTok page

Congratulations have poured in from social media users for Dancegod Lloyd as they expressed elation at the extravagant gift

Ghanaian musician KiDi has congratulated popular Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd after the dancer received a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser from a car dealer.

KiDi took to his TikTok page to celebrate the dancer’s achievement. In a video he shared, the singer was visibly excited as he jumped and cheered Dancegod Lloyd for reaching a major milestone. His reaction pleased many social media users who admired how he celebrated the dancer.

Dancegod Lloyd, whose real name is Laud Anoo Konadu, was gifted the luxury vehicle by John Kofi Boateng, the CEO of Any Car GH. The car was handed to him in a surprise presentation attended by some of his close friends and fellow creatives.

According to reports, the gift was in recognition of Dancegod Lloyd’s contribution to the dance industry in Ghana and his efforts in inspiring young people to take dance seriously as a career. The dancer has played a key role in building the dance community, especially through his work with the DWP Academy.

Since the video was posted, several public figures and fans have shared kind words with Dancegod Lloyd, commending him for his dedication to his craft.

KiDi stirs reactions after Dancegod gets new car

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

I Am MAGNUS, said:

"He took the most difficult decision in his life, and yes it’s worth it. Remember, everyone hated him after he left DWP."

The Glet Guy wrote:

"Somebody buy ein car you dey go drive ah."

Okaikar Gifty said:

"Sometimes it's wise to part ways and maintain standards, a very strong decision.. Congrats, Mr. Dance!!"

Nanakwame wrote:

"The guy deserves it, best dancer in the world."

Karapture wrote:

"The same vehicle John Mahama and Nana Otumfuo are using. It is a very good machine."

INNOCENTTV_GH said:

"My, Guy DG you made Senior man Kidi turn to John oo why next time let him go to the driver side? Because He gets money pass you and moreover his money is part before you got it."

AmiskyLola wrote:

"He deserves more congratulations, medo."

Densy 🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:

"@Queenster Aikins🇬🇭🇬🇧 congratulations Dancegod Lloyd."

Osei Ba said:

"I think I have to start dancing cause eiiii."

_Suro Nipa Lifestyle commented:

"Clean heart from Dancegod Lloyd ."

KiDi collaborates with Gyakie

KiDi and Gyakie collaborated on a new song and it has created a lot of buzz on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the song the two musicians jumped on together is titled Cheat On Me and it has been on the airwaves since its release.

Before the release, the two musicians teased the song on social media, sharing photos from a video shoot that they had done.

