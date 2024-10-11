Lionel Messi's close friend, Sergio Aguero, has taken FC Barcelona to court over unpaid salaries

Aguero only made five appearances for La Blaugrana before he was forced into an early retirement on medical grounds

While Messi and Kun Aguero remain close allies, they never played together at Barcelona

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Sergio Agüero has initiated legal proceedings against Barcelona, seeking €3 million ($3.2 million) in compensation for the termination of his contract.

Agüero, who joined Barça from Manchester City in 2021 on a two-year deal, had his stint at the club abruptly cut short after just five appearances due to health issues.

Lionel Messi’s close friend Kun Aguero has taken Barcelona to court over his unpaid salary. Photos by NurPhoto and Emmanuel Dunand.

Source: Getty Images

The Argentine forward was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia following a La Liga match against Alavés, which ultimately forced his early retirement from football on medical grounds.

Aguero sues Barcelona over unpaid salary

When Agüero retired, the separation between him and the Catalan giants seemed amicable.

However, recent developments have revealed that the former City star has taken legal action, alleging that Barcelona owes him a significant sum as part of the compensation for terminating his contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the legal notice was confirmed in Barcelona's 2023-24 annual financial report, with Agüero claiming the €3 million he was entitled to upon his departure.

Barcelona's growing legal troubles

Goal reports that the case, which has now been brought before the courts, adds to Barcelona's growing list of legal troubles, which already includes issues like a lawsuit over the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé and other unpaid wages.

This legal dispute between Agüero and Barcelona underscores the complex contractual obligations players and clubs often navigate, especially when unforeseen circumstances like health issues arise.

The case continues to unfold, with Barcelona juggling several other legal challenges alongside their financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Agüero’s legacy as a world-class striker remains untarnished despite this ongoing legal battle.

Why Aguero refused to wear No.10 at Barcelona

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Sergio Aguero finally revealed why he declined Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 shirt at Barcelona.

Aguero explained that he turned down the offer out of respect for his close friend and Argentina national team teammate.

The former Manchester City striker has since retired from football and transitioned into content creation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh