Wayne Rooney has ignited conversation in football circles with his take on the midfield battle between Arsenal and Real Madrid, tipping Eduardo Camavinga as the superior option over Thomas Partey.

The Manchester United icon shared his thoughts in the lead-up to a pivotal UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu.

Wayne Rooney has named his favourite midfielder between Thomas Partey and Eduardo Camavinga. Photos by Vince Mignott/MB Media, Jean Catuffe, and Helios de la Rubia.

Source: Getty Images

Partey or Camavinga: Rooney reveals his verdict

Speaking to UEFA in a pre-match interview, the former striker was asked to construct a combined XI featuring standout performers from both squads.

When the discussion narrowed to a choice between Real Madrid’s young French dynamo and Arsenal’s Ghanaian orchestrator, Rooney didn’t hesitate—he leaned towards Camavinga.

How did Partey perform when he faced Camavinga?

Rooney's choice has ruffled feathers, particularly given Partey’s dominant display in the first leg.

In that encounter, Arsenal overran Madrid with a midfield trio that functioned like a well-oiled machine.

At the heart of that control was Partey, who expertly managed tempo, disrupted Madrid’s rhythm, and dictated play from deep.

The Ghana international’s influence gave Declan Rice the freedom to oscillate between defensive duties and forward surges while allowing Martin Ødegaard to thrive creatively in the half-spaces.

Against a Real engine room boasting Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Camavinga himself, Partey was arguably the standout.

From a tactical standpoint, Partey's blend of positional intelligence, press resistance, and progressive passing gave Arsenal the edge in central areas—a factor many believe tipped the balance in their favour.

Fans react to Rooney's verdict

Rooney’s comments have since stirred a wave of reactions online:

@mrfabmillz voiced his frustration:

"People really underrate Partey’s influence on the field."

@taiwo_teeplus was more humorous:

"Camavinga over Partey must be the Joke of the Day 😀🤣"

@caesaronie didn’t hold back:

"No wonder he failed as coach."

@norman_daunique added:

"That's why this lad is never a great coach. I see zero football knowledge here 😂😂"

@__unruly__00 chimed in with laughter:

"Camavinga over Partey Nah 😂"

@leopardmusic was bold in his assessment:

"Partey over both Camavinga & Tchouameni combined."

As anticipation builds for the second leg, all eyes will once again be on the engine room, where Partey and Camavinga are expected to go head-to-head in a midfield duel that could decide who advances.

Regardless of Rooney's preference, the pitch will ultimately provide the final verdict.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh