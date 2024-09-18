Jude Bellingham has addressed reports suggesting brewing tensions among Real Madrid's star names

The 21-year-old stressed such allegations should be disregarded while touting the friendship among the squad

Amid the supposed discord among Madrid's 'big boys' the club mustered a 3-1 win against Stuttgart in the Champions League

Jude Bellingham has shed light on the relationship within Real Madrid's star-studded attack, dismissing rumours of friction among the club's biggest names.

The English midfielder returned from injury in Real Madrid's 3-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday night.

Despite having a squad brimming with individual talent, Madrid has struggled to fully gel as a cohesive unit.

On paper, Los Blancos boast the most valuable squad in world football, per Transfermarkt, yet their on-field chemistry has been questioned.

Is there a rift among Real Madrid's star names?

The likes of Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo de Goes headline their attack, but questions have arisen regarding their compatibility and whether Rodrygo, in particular, is being overshadowed by the others.

Rodrygo’s diminished role has sparked speculation that he is underappreciated compared to the prominence enjoyed by Bellingham, Mbappe, and Vinicius.

Bellingham speaks truth about relationship among star names

However, Bellingham was quick to refute any such claims, calling the rumours of discord within the team unfounded.

Speaking to the media, he addressed the situation directly:

"I saw on social media that someone’s trying to create something negative between Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius, and me," Bellingham revealed, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

He emphasised the strong bond that exists between the players, both on and off the field, quashing any notion of internal conflict.

"The only truth is that we are very good friends on and off the pitch," Bellingham added, reinforcing the sense of unity within Real Madrid's dynamic squad.

What's next for Bellingham and Real Madrid?

With three consecutive victories across all competitions, Bellingham and his teammates are aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

As Madrid looks to build momentum, their next challenge will be a home fixture against Espanyol on September 21, as noted by Sofascore.

The hope is that with Bellingham anchoring the midfield and the attack finding its rhythm, Los Blancos can continue their impressive form.

Rodrygo rehashes Bellingham's claims

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo has responded to ongoing speculation regarding his alleged friction with teammates Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

The Brazilian forward has downplayed the rumours, dismissing any claims of discord within the Real Madrid squad, echoing similar sentiments previously expressed by Jude Bellingham.

