Ghanaians have shared their frustrations following the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars are on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

Ghana will next face Angola and Niger in November with their chances of qualifying to the tournament very slim

Fans of the senior national team, the Black Stars, have taken to social media to express their disappointment after Ghana lost to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African champions were humbled by the Falcons of Jedinah after two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman.

The defeat leaves Ghana on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as the team currently sits third in Group F with two games remaining.

Ghanaians have reacted to the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan in the AFCON qualifier. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

Ghana has not missed the Africa Cup of Nations since 2006 when it was hosted by Egypt.

How fans reacted on social media

@Blaqqkoffi posted:

When Otto Addo lacks ideas and turns to the bench he actually has to consult no other than John Paintsil. It’s not even funny lol

@nathan_quao wrote:

Kurt Okraku, Mustapha Ussif and Otto Addo will feel the heat papa. Herh!!!!

@Quophieparadise added:

If Dede Ayew is reading this, he should be grateful to his maker for his football career. Otto Addo and the GFA not including him in recent games might be a blessing, protecting his family name. I'm sad about the game result but happy for the Ayews.

If he had played, the Ayew name could have faced severe criticism. Sometimes, God blesses us through our disappointments. There's no more patriotic player in the current Black Stars than Captain fantastic Andre Morgan Dede Ayew.

@stareagle77_ posted:

Dede Ayew after realizing Ghanaians can no longer blame him for the performance of Black Stars

@nay_waynee tweeted:

Dede Ayew was never the problem

Sudan dent Ghana's AFCON hopes

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh