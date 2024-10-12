Cristiano Ronaldo sent a powerful message to his teeming fans after starring in Portugal's win over Poland

His strike in the first half took his tally to a staggering 33 goals in the calendar year (2024)

He will now turn his attention to helping the Selecao maintain their perfect run when they face Scotland

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a resounding message to fans after leading his side to a commanding 3-1 victory over Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

The iconic forward, now plying his trade with Al-Nassr, netted his 906th career goal as the Selecao edged closer to securing a spot in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Ronaldo spurs Portugal to a routine win

Portugal took control of the game early, with Bernardo Silva finishing off a beautifully orchestrated team move in the 26th minute to open the scoring.

Ronaldo, always alert in front of goal, doubled the lead 11 minutes later, capitalising on a rebound after Rafael Leao's shot struck the post.

However, the match took a tense turn late in the second half when Piotr Zielinski calmly slotted past Diogo Costa, reducing the deficit and raising the pressure on Roberto Martinez’s men.

Poland's hopes of a comeback were short-lived, though, as a Jan Bednarek own goal in the 88th minute sealed Portugal's victory.

This win continues Portugal’s impeccable run in the Nations League, making them the only team in League A with a perfect record after three matches.

According to SportsMax, Cristiano has found the back of the net in each of these games, further underlining his remarkable consistency at the international level.

In this match, he scored with his sole shot on target out of three attempts, generating a solid 1.43 expected goals (xG), a testament to his clinical finishing ability.

Ronaldo delivers powerful message to fans

After the game, Ronaldo took to social media to express his gratitude and determination, writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Important victory in the Nations League. Thanks for everyone's support, let's go for it!" he wrote.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo and his teammates next face a tricky away fixture against Scotland on October 15 in Glasgow, per Sofascore.

They will aim to preserve their flawless record in the Nations League group stages.

