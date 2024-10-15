The Black Stars of Ghana have lost their game against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Libya

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

Ghana will face Angola and Niger in their remaining two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November

Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

How Sudan silenced Ghana

The Falcons of Jedinah declared their intentions early in the game after Mahmoud Mohamed forced a fingertip save from Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi after 15 minutes.

Sudan kept the pressure on the Ghanaians, controlling the early exchanges.

However, Ghana came close after Gideon Mensah sent in a whipping cross from the left which was met by Inaki Williams, but his effort in the air was not strong enough.

Antoine Semenyo met another fine cross from Mensah from the left before Mohammed Salisu mistakenly committed a foul at the edge of the box after strangely picking the ball with his hands.

Mohammed Kudus came close from a freekick before the break.

After the break Williams though he had broken the deadlock after smashing home from a Kudus corner but the referee spotted an offside. Kudus the drove in a shot from outside the but did not trouble the Sudan goalkeeper.

In a dramatic three-minute spell, the host broke twice on a counter attack with Mahmoud Mohamed firing home following a miss-clearance from Mensah before Abdelrahman beat Salisu with his pace to net his side's second.

Salisu had to be replaced after suffering from what looked like a hamstring injury, with Jonas Adjetey making his debut.

The Black Stars will next face Angola in Luanda before facing Niger in the final game of the qualifiers.

Sudan report Ghana to Libya authorities

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Sudanese Football Association has reportedly informed Libyan authorities of a bizarre situation before their training at the Martyrs February Stadium.

Sudan took to the field minutes after Ghana had ended their mandatory training at the stadium set to host the AFCON 2025 qualifiers between the two countries.

To their surprise, the players and technical team spotted sliced onions on the pitch and immediately reported it to Libyan authorities.

