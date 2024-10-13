The Black Stars of Ghana are on their way to Libya for the crucial game against Sudan in the AFCON qualifiers

Ghana were held to a goalless draw in the first leg in Accra on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium

The four-time African champions need a win in Benghazi against Sudan to enhance their qualification chances

The Black Stars of Ghana have left Accra for Libya ahead of their make-or-break encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The team departed on Sunday afternoon and are expected to arrive in Benghazi later today for the game on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Ghana desperately needs a win to revive their chances of qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year.

Black Stars leave Ghana for Libya ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

In photos shared on social media, the players and technical team were seen leaving their hotel to the Kotoko International Airport before travelling to Libya.

The Black Stars currently sit third in Group F with two points from three matches.

A win in Libya will place them above Sudan before the last two games of the group in November.

Can Ghana qualify for AFCON 2025?

Speaking to sports pundit, Larry Adjei, he explained that the players understand the importance of the game in Libya against Sudan and will give everything to get the desired result.

He told Yen.com.gh: "It's disappointing out of a group that has Niger, Sudan and Angola, we are still struggling to get a win. However, it is not beyond these players, the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and the rest are performing very well for their clubs and so this is the time to show it for the national team.

"It will be a huge dent on their reputation if the team fails to qualify for AFCON.

"I think with what I saw last Thursday, the team showed a lot of passion, we were just unlucky in Accra but I believe we will win the rest of the matches and qualify."

Jordan Ayew complains to Kwesi Appiah

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was visibly unhappy after Ghana's goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Leicester City forward started for the Black Stars but was replaced in the second half as a resolute Sudan held Ghana in Accra, leaving the four-time African champions in danger of missing out on qualifying for the Nations Cup.

The entire team looked frustrated after the game having spurned several chances with the best falling at the feet of Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus.

Source: YEN.com.gh