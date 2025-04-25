Kwame A Plus has disclosed information about a major project that he plans to launch in his constituency

According to the politician, the largest wholesale mall in West Africa will be situated in Gomoa Asebu

Several social media users have commented on the photos that Kwame Asare Obeng posted on Instagram

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as Kwame A Plus, the MP for Gomoa Central, has unveiled ambitious plans for a monumental project in his constituency.

He recently shared photos and detailed insights about his vision to construct the largest wholesale mall in West Africa, set to rise in the heart of Gomoa Asebu.

This groundbreaking initiative promises to transform the local economy, creating a bustling hub for trade and commerce.

Kwame A Plus emphasised that the mall would offer a variety of residential apartments and commercial stores, with sales expected to commence in June 2025.

This project aimed to provide essential resources for the community and also to elevate Gomoa Asebu’s status as a key destination for wholesale trade in the region.

Kwame A Plus shared the photos with this caption:

"BIG NEWS FOR GOMOA CENTRAL! This Thursday marks the beginning of something historic in Gomoa Central. We are breaking ground on a brand-new market in Gomoa Asebu - the first bold step toward relocating the old market to make way for two transformational developments: a dual carriageway and West Africa’s biggest wholesale mall."

He confirmed the commencement date and invited investors and franchise-holders to get involved in the transformation and elevation of the region.

"Gomoa Central is not just changing. It is rising - with unmatched strategic advantages and a location that connects you to everything that matters."

Kwame A Plus also touted the location of the development as being 'at the heart of Ghana's rich historical and tourism corridor' and listed nearby attractions that contributed to the appeal of the mall's site.

"Gomoa Central is also surrounded with culture. Major festivals like Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast and Aboakyer in Winneba draw thousands of people each year -all of whom need places to stay and shop, during these celebrations. Gomoa Central is where opportunity meets vision," his post concluded.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh