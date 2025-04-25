Akumaa Mama Zimbi, in a video, wept uncontrollably as she mourned her mother, Agnes Mamle Dongotey's passing

The media personality was overcome with sadness as her late mother's women's fellowship group members visited her residence

Akumaa Mama Zimbi had to be consoled as she shared the difficulties she experienced coping with the loss of her mother

Renowned radio and TV personality Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, popularly known as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, wept uncontrollably as she mourned her mother Agnes Mamle Dongotey's passing.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi weeps uncontrollably as she mourns mum’s passing with church members. Photo source: @akumaamamazimbi

In a video shared by Akumaa on her official Instagram page, members of the Christ the King Congregation Women’s Fellowship and her late mother's friends were spotted singing sorrowful songs as they visited the veteran media broadcaster's residence to commiserate with her.

The media personality was overcome with sadness as she rang bells with the church group. The Adom FM presenter burst into tears as she sang a sad song about her mum's passing as she received some gifts from the church members.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi had to be consoled by two women as she shared the difficulties she experienced coping with the loss of her mother, with whom she had a close bond.

Later, she joined the members of the Christ the King Congregation Women’s Fellowship as they sang and danced to honour the memory of the late Madam Agnes Mamle Dongotey.

The veteran broadcaster, along with a family member, later escorted the women as they bid their farewell after the emotional meeting.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi with her late mother, Agnes Mamle Dongotey. Photo source: @akumaamamazimbi

In the caption of her social media post, Akumaa Mama Zimbi expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Christ the King Congregation Women’s fellowship for visiting her residence to commiserate with her and her family.

She shared that the group told her the best story about her mother's life by stating how integral she was as a member of the church women's fellowship.

She wrote:

"Christ the King Congregation Women’s fellowship……I’m short of words……Reminding me of how glorious my mother was in the ministry was the best story I have ever heard about my mother! God bless you all…..Medaase 🙏."

Akumaa Mama Zimbi's mum's passing

Akumaa Mama Zimbi announced her mother, Agnes Mamle Dongotey, had passed away at the age of 90 in a social media post on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The cause of her demise was unknown.

The media personality posted photos of some moments she and her family members, including her late mom, shared. She also eulogised her mother, describing her as a strong, loving, and wise woman.

According to the TV and radio presenter, her mother was a woman who impacted lives with her kindness and support for others.

The late Agnes Mamle Dongotey will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Achimota in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Akumaa Mama Zimbi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

rosemmensah commented:

"Living to serve the Lord is the best decision to make while alive. Mum, rest in peace."

constanceyeboahfordjouryahoo said:

"Condolences to you and your family."

sweetdorky82 wrote:

"Kafra wate."

sandynash922 commented:

"😢😢 Cry it out and be relieved."

