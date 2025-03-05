Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has leaped to the defence of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe after their performance vs Atletico

The pair struggled to impose themselves on the game on a night when Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz came to the rescue of Los Blancos

While Vinicius and Mbappe were criticised for their sub-par output, Ancelotti gave one reason why the duo deserved commendation

Carlo Ancelotti had words of encouragement for his attacking duo, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, despite their below-par performances in Real Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 first-leg victory over Atlético Madrid.

Heading into the clash, the two superstars were expected to lead Los Blancos' charge for a quarter-final spot.

However, it was Rodrygo de Goes—often overlooked in the build-up—who stole the spotlight with a match-winning display, ensuring Madrid took a narrow advantage into the return leg.

Rodrygo steps up against Atletico

The Brazilian wasted no time in making his mark, breaking the deadlock inside four minutes.

A precise pass from Fede Valverde, who had just returned from injury, set him up in a dangerous position.

Under pressure from an Atlético defender, Rodrygo used his physicality to fend off the challenge before rifling a powerful shot beyond Jan Oblak.

His influence extended beyond his goal, as he was also involved in a controversial moment when he appeared to be fouled inside the box.

Despite loud appeals from the Bernabéu crowd, referee Clément Turpin waved away penalty claims.

While his attacking contributions diminished after the early fireworks, the 24-year-old put in a solid defensive shift, helping his side grind out a 2-1 victory—sealed by Brahim Díaz’s brilliant solo effort in the second half.

Mbappé and Vinícius struggle

Unlike Rodrygo, Madrid’s usual offensive focal points endured a frustrating night.

Mbappé, who had been sensational in the previous round with a hat-trick against Manchester City, struggled to make an impact.

His movement lacked discipline, as he frequently drifted too deep in search of possession, limiting his effectiveness in the final third, according to Goal.

Vinícius, known for thriving in high-pressure situations, also found it difficult to impose himself.

He remained largely anonymous for most of the encounter, only coming to life midway through the second half when he started troubling Atlético’s backline with his trademark dribbles.

Reason Ancelotti praised Vinicius and Mbappe

Despite their struggles in attack, Ancelotti chose to highlight their defensive contributions rather than dwell on their lack of attacking output.

“Playing against Atlético's defence isn't easy. We didn't have many chances. They [Vinicius and Mbappe] worked hard and fought,” he told RealMadrid.com.

“They didn't show the quality they have, but they have the return to do that. Defensively, they did well, and when they get into a good position, they allow the midfielders to be closer to the defence and help the team.”

Decisive second leg awaits

With both teams still in contention for a quarter-final berth, the tie remains delicately poised.

However, Madrid holds a slight edge over their city rivals going into the return fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 12.

Given their history in this competition, Ancelotti’s men will be hoping to finish the job and extend their dominance over the Rojiblancos on Europe’s biggest stage.

Rodrygo makes history with Atletico goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rodrygo etched his name among the elite performers in Champions League history with his goal against Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old now finds himself in the esteemed company of icons like Lionel Messi and his Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe in Europe's premier club competition.

