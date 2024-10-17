Paul Pogba has explained that he turned down Pep Guardiola and Manchester City when he left Manchester United as a free agent in 2022.

After reaching the end of his contract at Old Trafford, Pogba faced a significant decision regarding his future following six years with the Red Devils, where his performances, stemming from a record-breaking £89 million transfer, were often divisive.

Although he had the opportunity to stay in Manchester and join the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium, he ultimately chose to return to Juventus.

Despite the challenges he has faced, including a doping ban, Pogba maintains that he has no regrets about his decision.

Did Pogba turn down Guardiola?

In a recent interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba confirmed that he chose to return to Juventus instead of accepting an opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola. He stated:

“Yes, I turned down Pep Guardiola’s approach to accept Juventus' proposal. That story is true.”

Since rejoining the Bianconeri, the 31-year-old midfielder has made only 12 appearances.

Will Pogba stay at Juventus?

With questions surrounding his future at Juventus—especially since his reduced ban is set to end in March 2025—he has been linked with various teams, from Ligue 1 to MLS.

When asked about the possibility of joining his close friend and former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan, Pogba responded:

“Ibra will always be Ibra, a legend of the club: with his experience he can give a lot to the Rossoneri. Calling me to bring me to Milan? Zlatan knows that I am under contract with Juve. I don't see myself wearing another shirt. My focus now is to get back to wearing the Juve one.”

What's next for Pogba?

Pogba is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2026.

There has been talk of those terms being ripped up, with the France international considered by many to be in need of a fresh start following another testing period in his eventful career.

