Kylian Mbappe has been spotted fine-tuning his free-kick skills ahead of the Real Madrid vs Arsenal clash

The Frenchman went through the motions at training as Madrid seeks to overturn their first-leg defeat

Mbappe would have to be at his devastating best if Los Blancos' dreams of staging the Remontada come alive

Real Madrid are ramping up preparations with laser focus as they gear up for their pivotal UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg encounter against Arsenal on Wednesday, April 16.

After a sobering 3-0 defeat at the Emirates, the reigning champions find themselves staring down a steep mountain.

A brace of exquisite free-kicks from Declan Rice, followed by Mikel Merino’s pinpoint finish, left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with it all to do in the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, per the London Evening Standard.

But if there’s any side capable of rising from the ashes under European lights, it’s Los Blancos.

With a legacy built on rewriting scripts, Madrid remain undeterred, banking on history, hunger, and a home advantage that has seen many a giant fall.

Mbappe sharpens free-kick skills ahead of Arsenal clash

Amid the buildup, footage has emerged of Kylian Mbappé, donning Madrid-themed training gear, perfecting his dead-ball technique on the practice ground.

The video, now making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), captures the French star curling efforts around mannequins with purpose and precision.

The training clip is more than just a warm-up. It's symbolic. Declan Rice’s free-kick masterclass in the first leg clearly left an impression.

Has Mbappe scored from a free-kick before?

Mbappé, whose set-piece record has often been questioned, seems determined to broaden his offensive arsenal — quite literally — in time for the must-win encounter.

While he did deliver a memorable strike from a dead-ball situation against Leganés last month, there's a technical twist.

According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) rules via the FA, "the ball is in play when it is kicked and clearly moves."

In that instance, Mbappé rolled the ball to Fran García before finishing, classifying it under open play rather than a direct free-kick.

What lies ahead?

Regardless of the finer details, the former PSG talisman won’t be hung up on semantics.

For him, it’s about delivering when it matters most — and if those practice-ground curlers help Madrid claw their way back, they’ll be worth their weight in gold.

Beyond Mbappé’s personal mission, there’s a collective sense of purpose in the Madrid camp.

The squad looks sharp, determined, and emotionally charged — all the necessary ingredients for a trademark Bernabéu comeback.

With the crowd set to play its part and the stakes at their highest, Madrid are hoping to weave yet another magical night into their Champions League folklore.

Vinicius sends veiled message to Arsenal

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh noted that Vinicius appeared to send a veiled message to Thomas Partey’s Arsenal ahead of their crucial Champions League encounter.

The Real Madrid star posted a cryptic two-word caption on Instagram just a day before the second-leg showdown at the Santiago Bernabéu.

