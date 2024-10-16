Argentina captain Lionel Messi marked his return to his native country with a five-star performance

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had a hand in five of the six goals Argentina scored against Bolivia

He even offered a glimpse into his retirement as he nears the twilight of what has been a glistening career

Lionel Messi delivered yet another masterclass for Argentina, netting a hat-trick and providing two assists in a dominant victory over Bolivia in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The 37-year-old maestro, returning to action after missing the September rounds due to injury, was at his brilliant best as La Albiceleste cruised past Bolivia in front of a roaring home crowd.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina in their CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers against Bolivia. Photo by Marcelo Endelli.

Source: Getty Images

Messi stars as Argentina thump Bolivia

Messi’s stellar outing not only helped Argentina maintain their lead in the CONMEBOL standings but also added another memorable chapter to his already illustrious career.

ESPN reports that it was the first time he had recorded multiple goals and assists in a single game for the national team.

His hat trick, bringing his international tally to an astounding 112 goals, marked his 10th at the international level, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most career hat tricks in international football.

Argentina’s resounding 6-0 triumph at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium solidified their position atop the qualification table, three points ahead of their nearest rivals, Colombia, as Messi continues to inspire his team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Messi discusses his future

After the final whistle, Messi reflected on his journey with the national side, hinting at the possibility of the twilight of his international career.

"It’s really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people. It moves me how they shout my name," Messi shared as cited by Albiceleste Talk, acknowledging the deep bond with his supporters.

When asked about his future, particularly regarding his participation in the 2026 World Cup, Messi remained open yet reflective.

"I haven’t set any date or deadline regarding my future; I just want to enjoy all of this. It moves me more than ever to be here and feel the love of the people because I know these could be my last matches."

He continued, "This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team.

"As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, we’ll keep enjoying it."

Mohamed Salah 'ends' GOAT debate

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool and Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah 'settled' the GOAT debate in a definitive manner.

In March this year, when asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo, the 32-year-old quickly named former Barcelona star Lionel Messi without hesitation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh