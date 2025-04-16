Real Madrid's Champions League campaign came to a bitter end on Wednesday night following a second consecutive defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The Spanish giants, already trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, were beaten 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu, resulting in a comprehensive 5-1 aggregate loss.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid disappointed after the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UCL QF Second Leg on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates

The quarter-final exit has sparked frustration within the Real Madrid camp, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois voicing discontent over the team’s tactical approach.

Courtois Questions Tactics After Arsenal Defeat

Courtois, who had a mixed performance across both legs, didn't hold back in his post-match comments.

While the Belgian goalkeeper did manage to save a 13th-minute penalty from Bukayo Saka in the second leg, he was visibly unimpressed with how his side approached the game tactically.

"Instead of putting in a lot of crosses, maybe we need to play some team football," Courtois said in a post-match interview, a remark interpreted by many as a subtle jab at manager Carlo Ancelotti's strategy.

His comments suggest a dissatisfaction with Madrid’s reliance on individual brilliance and direct play rather than cohesive team movements, especially when trailing by a significant margin.

The Spanish side sent in plenty of crosses during the second leg but often failed to break down Arsenal’s disciplined defensive line.

Defensive Woes and Set-Piece Vulnerability

Courtois was also under pressure throughout the tie, conceding five goals in total across the two legs. Notably, he was beaten twice by Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice from free-kicks in the first leg — a rarity for a goalkeeper of Courtois’s caliber.

While he pulled off several key saves in the return leg, including the penalty stop, Madrid’s defensive frailty and lack of coordination at set-pieces proved costly.

Pressure Mounts on Ancelotti

While Courtois stopped short of directly blaming Ancelotti, the undertone of his statements has fueled speculation about unrest within the dressing room.

Real Madrid fans have also expressed concern over the manager’s seeming tactical inflexibility, particularly when facing high-energy teams like Arsenal.

Ancelotti, who guided Madrid to Champions League glory in 2022, now faces scrutiny over his future. Though still in contention for the La Liga title, the European setback has cast a shadow over an otherwise solid season.

With veteran players aging and key figures like Courtois beginning to express frustration, Real Madrid may be on the verge of a summer shake-up. Transfers and potential tactical overhauls are expected as the club looks to remain competitive on all fronts.

Courtois' Comments Generate Debate

As for Courtois, his comments may reflect a growing leadership role within the squad — and a demand for higher standards. Whether Ancelotti takes those words to heart remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: change is in the air at the Bernabéu.

Courtois’ remarks have sparked debate among fans and pundits alike. While some support his call for more cohesive team play, others believe airing such views publicly could cause dressing room unrest.

Regardless, his words have added pressure on Ancelotti to rethink his tactics and restore unity within the squad.

