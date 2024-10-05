Paul Pogba was facing the possibility of prematurely retiring from football, but following his successful appeal, he is set to return next year

While he remains on the books of Juventus, reports suggest the Italian giants could offload the French superstar soon

Regardless, should he leave Turin, Pogba would not lack suitors. We take a look at the four possible destinations for the 31-year-old

Paul Pogba’s four-year suspension for a doping violation has been shortened to 18 months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The French midfielder tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) after Juventus' opening match of the 2023/24 season.

Now, Pogba is eligible to return to action by March of next year.

Paul Pogba's next move will hinge on balancing personal goals with the drive to show he is still a top player in football. Photos by Gabriele Maltinti and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Had the original ban stood, Pogba faced the possibility of an early retirement from football.

However, with this reduction, the 2018 World Cup winner can shift his focus toward reigniting his career.

According to Goal, Pogba remains under contract with Juventus for nearly two more years, and a comeback to the national team will certainly be in his thoughts as he plans his next steps.

The 4 possible destinations for Pogba

YEN.com.gh delves into potential future destinations for the French star as he prepares to return to the pitch in a few months.

1. Stay at Juventus

While Pogba’s return to Turin was initially hailed as a chance to bolster Juventus’ midfield, his impact has been stifled due to his doping suspension.

Despite this setback, Pogs still has time remaining on his contract with the Bianconeri and will be eager to pull on the famous black-and-white jersey once more.

However, reports suggest that Juventus may not be willing to wait.

According to Cult of Calcio, the club could opt to terminate his contract or explore a mutual separation, which would free Pogba to look elsewhere for his next move.

2. Move to France

A return to France could be an intriguing possibility for Pogba, especially with his future at Juventus uncertain.

Interestingly, despite his illustrious career, Pogba has never played for a French club in his senior career.

A move back to his homeland would offer him a chance to rebuild his career and potentially catch the attention of national team manager Didier Deschamps ahead of future international tournaments.

Paris Saint-Germain would be a natural fit, given its financial muscle and ambition.

However, Pogba could also consider moves to Ligue 1 outfits like AS Monaco, Lille, or Lyon, where he could reignite his career in a familiar environment.

3. Join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Another appealing option could be the Saudi Pro League, which has attracted a host of top-tier footballers due to the generous financial packages offered by clubs in the region.

A move to the Middle East would not only reunite Pogba with former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo but also allow him to explore a new chapter in his career within a league that continues to grow in prominence.

With clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahly supported by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Pogba would have his pick of lucrative opportunities.

Additionally, given his Muslim faith, a move to the Gulf might also hold personal significance, offering him both professional and spiritual fulfilment.

4. Link up with Messi in MLS

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport via EuroFoot suggest Pogba could also follow the trend of European stars heading to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Seen by many as a destination for veterans winding down their careers, the MLS could provide Pogba with a fresh start in a less intense environment.

A move to the United States would allow Pogba to join a growing league, potentially reuniting with fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud at Los Angeles FC or linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, who recently secured the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.

A stint in MLS would give Pogba a chance to revive his form while enjoying the American lifestyle.

Pogba makes "nightmare" confession

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Pogba had broken his silence after his initial four-year doping suspension was reduced to 18 months.

He expressed relief after what he called a "nightmare."

Following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Pogba is now set to resume training in January and could return to competitive action by March.

