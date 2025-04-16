An elderly Ghanaian man, who went viral for sweeping the Aburi Mountains road, has received support from philanthropist Horic Ampofo

Horic, moved by the man’s dedication, donated cash and promised him GH¢1,000 monthly for the rest of his life

The elderly man expressed heartfelt gratitude, showering prayers on Horic in a viral video shared on social media

An elderly Ghanaian man who recently went viral for sweeping the Aburi Mountains road has received support from a benevolent philanthropist, Horic Ampofo.

Horic Ampofo first met and engaged the elderly man while driving on the Aburi road from Accra.

An elderly Ghanaian man who went viral for sweeping the Aburi mountains road receives support. Photo credit: @horic63s/IG & @blogger_bossah/TikTok.

During their conversation, the elderly man mentioned that he had been sweeping the road since it was first opened to the public by former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Having been touched by the hard work and dedication, Horic promised to return to support him.

In fulfilment of the promise, Horic recently visited him at his house to donate cash and some items.

Besides the money donated, the Ghanaian businessman also promised to put the old man on a payroll, paying him GH¢1,000 every month for the rest of his life.

In a video circulating on social media, the elderly man, whose name has yet to be identified, appeared overwhelmed with excitement as he received the cash from Horic.

He was later heard in the trending video showering words of prayer on the life of the young philanthropist.

"Thank you very much, my son. May God bless you and your entire family. I'm grateful for the support. May all your wishes and desires come to pass," the old man prayed.

Horic Ampofo is the Chief Executive Officer of Horic Motors, a car dealership garage in Accra.

Aside from being noted for selling luxurious cars, the young businessman is also famed for his random acts of kindness to the needy in society.

He recently went on a massive donation drive, randomly gifting street hawkers with money to support their businesses.

Reactions to the elderly Ghanaian man's video

Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@generalxmiller said:

"This old man is neat.....look at his environment......God bless him."

@Kiki’s Enclave also said:

"Initially, I thought you wanted publicity but this is touching.God bless you in hundred folds."

@April Armani commented:

"God bless you for your kindness and support."

@Nana Yaa Oforiwaa Otu also commented:

"This is soo beautiful to watch..God bless u and ur entire family."

