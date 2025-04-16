Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, has showcased yet another adorable moment with her husband, Angel Asiamah

The controversial viral sensation took Angel Asiamah to her mother's house for a sumptuous meal of fufu and soup

A video of Agradaa vibing with her husband and talking about Easter while waiting to be served has surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Church, in a recent video showcased her moments at her mother's house with Angel Asiamah, her husband.

Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat and Angel Asiamah, flaunt their bond. Photo source: @OriginalAgradaa

Source: TikTok

The traditional priestess, now turned into a Christian televangelist, held a live interaction with fans when she visited her mother's house.

A clip culled from the live show, published on April 15, captured Agradaa in the living room admiring her mother's appealing interior.

Lounging on her mother's sofa, Agradaa stated her objective for her visit. She panned the camera to her side, capturing Angel Asiamah, her husband, who doubles as her partner in running the Heaven Way Church.

Mama Pat explained to fans that she brought her husband along on the trip so he could taste her mother's special fufu and soup.

As a couple, Agradaa and Angel Asiamah have had several of their loved-up moments become viral.

The controversial preacher never denies an opportunity to showcase how much she loves her husband, whom she married in 2023 and has a beautiful daughter together.

Evangelist Mama Pat, believed to be the richest woman from Kwahu, reportedly splashed over GH₵300k on an SUV car for her husband a year after they married.

In the video of Angel Asiamah and Agrada at the latter's mum's house, the Heaven Way Church founder also touched on the upcoming Easter celebrations and the need for Christians to reflect on Christ rather than the merriment.

Agradaa flaunts the new iPhone she received from Angel Asiamah as a birthday present after their wedding. Photo Source: @OriginalAgradaa

Source: TikTok

She also hinted at some activities planned for guests looking to visit her Agradaa Love Palace in Kwahu.

Agradaa and her husband's fufu date stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa and her husband's moments at the former's mother's house.

Goldynnargis said:

"Agra wotrimu y3wod3. Medo wo paa mummy."

dewordelectricals wrote:

"Thank you my mama 1🤣🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️❤️pls there is shoe beef pls interven because is getting tough 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Her majesty remarked:

"Natina will wait for his father to die before he will build nkokcbuoo grave house for him 😂😂😂."

abenaboampongmaa noted:

"Asiamah I know u are tired but how u go am,just endure oookk😒."

asante_mampong_dehye3 shared:

"Daddy Asiamah blink twice if you need help🌚."

dorkenventures commented:

"The necklace cross is crossing."

🌹PrettyBella🍬👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 added:

"Asem ni ne hw3 mekunu hw3 Mekunu ✌️😅."

Agradaa dances Adowa at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa, accompanied by her husband, had been spotted in Tema to support the bereaved Nana Tornado bury his mother.

Agradaa danced heartily as she made her way to the family gathering in honour of the late Mrs Wood.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, impressed with Agradaa's dance moves, reached into his purse and sprayed her with cash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh