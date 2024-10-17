Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Ahmed Polo, has advised Mohammed Kudus on his jersey switch

The West Ham United attacking midfielder changed from his famous number 20 jersey to wear the number 10 shirt

Kudus captained Ghana in the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan in Accra and in Libya this October

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Ahmed Polo has warned West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus to drop the number 10 jersey at the senior national team following his performances against Sudan in the two-legged game against Sudan.

Kudus was largely missing in both legs as the Black Stars recorded disappointing results, which could subsequently lead to their absence at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has advised Mohammed Kudus to revert back to his number 20 jersey. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars @Kickgh.

The Right to Dream Academy produce, who has worn the number 20 jersey for most of his career with the Black Stars, switched to number 10 in the matches against Sudan. He also wore the armband after he was named captain by coach Otto Addo.

The number 10 jersey has been worn by Andre Ayew and remains his shirt anytime he is in the number.

According to Polo, Kudus should revert to his number 20 jersey because the number 10 shirt has some spiritual backing.

"We all remember what Kwadwo Asamoah came out to say sometime ago about the number 10 shirt sometime ago. The dreams he said he was having and all," he told Connect FM, as quoted by 3 News.

"If Kudus is not strong spiritually, he should just stop wearing the number 10 jersey and go back to his 20 jersey because there is a lot in that jersey,” he added.

Kudus takes leadership role in Black Stars

Having earned his debut in 2018, Kudus has fast become one of the most experienced players in the team, representing Ghana at several major competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

The former Ajax player was named captain in the absence of Thomas Partey for the two matches in Accra and Libya.

Kudus has made 34 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 11 goals, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has apologised to Ghanaians after the Black Stars' stuttering display against Sudan in the two-legged AFCON qualifiers in October.

The four-time African champions are on the verge of missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking just a point in two matches against the North Africans.

Sudan, led by Ghana legend Kwesi Appiah, held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in Accra before defeating them 2-0 at the Martyrs February Stadium in Libya.

