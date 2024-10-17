Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association Kudjoe Fianoo has expressed frustrations with the current GFA administration

The Black Stars are set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after the defeat to Sudan

Ghana, four-time African champions, will face Angola in Luanda and Niger in Accra to end the qualifiers in November

Ghana League Clubs Association chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has called for the resignation of Kurt Okraku as president of the Ghana Football Association.

His comment comes following Ghana's poor display in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African heavyweights are on the verge of missing the continental championship for the first time in 20 years following the defeat to Sudan last Tuesday.

GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo has asked the Ghana FA president to resign after the Black Stars' defeat to Sudan. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela.

Ghana sits third in Group F with only two points from four matches, having lost two and drawn two games. This leaves the Black Stars in desperate need of wins in their final two matches of the qualifiers.

However, their destiny is not entirely in their hands with Sudan needing just a draw from their last two matches to qualify ahead of Ghana.

Fianoo, a veteran in football administration, believes it is time for Okraku to leave or wait till the end of his second tenure and bid farewell to the federation.

“Kurt Okraku should resign, or better yet, fulfil his second term and then leave without seeking a third term," he said, as quoted by 3 News.

Black Stars struggles under Okraku's regime

Since the former Dreams FC Executive Chairman took over the reigns as GFA boss, the Black Stars have not gone beyond the group stages of any major competition.

In the last two Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana exited at the group stage despite needing just a win in both occasion to progress. The Black Stars have won just a game at three tournaments including the World Cup.

With the team languishing in third position in the AFCON qualifiers, it is almost certain Ghana will not qualify for AFCON 2025, per ESPN.

Sudan beat Ghana in AFCON qualifier

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars are on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory keeps Sudan in second place and a point away from qualifying for the Nations Cup in Morocco next year while Ghana will need a miracle to make it to the tournament.

