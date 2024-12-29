Jordan Ayew is set to miss Leicester City's final encounter in the calendar year against Manchester City on Sunday, December 28

Ayew is only behind Jamie Vardy in terms of goals scored for the club this term and will sorely be missed by the Foxes

YEN.com.gh explains why the 33-year-old cannot feature against Pep Guardiola's struggling City side

Leicester City will face a daunting test on Sunday afternoon as they host reigning champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium.

The match, which also marks the Foxes’ final fixture of 2024, has taken on added complexity with the confirmed absence of their star forward, Jordan Ayew.

Jordan Ayew will miss Leicester City's final game of 2024 against Manchester City. Photo by Jan Kruger.

Leicester’s rollercoaster Premier League return

In their swift return to the English top flight, Leicester City have endured a mixed campaign, having already parted ways with Steve Cooper.

Under the stewardship of Ruud van Nistelrooy, the team has displayed flashes of brilliance but struggled to find consistency.

One of the few constants in their unpredictable season has been Jordan Ayew, whose contributions have often kept the East Midlands side competitive.

Ayew’s vital role for Leicester

The 33-year-old forward has proven invaluable for Leicester.

With four goals in 16 appearances, Ayew is the club’s second-highest scorer this season, according to ESPN.

His knack for finding the net, combined with his ability to hold up play and link midfield to attack, has been a crucial element in the team’s tactical setup.

Losing such an influential figure is a significant blow, particularly against a wounded Man City side, who are winless in their last five games.

Why Jordan Ayew will not play against Man City?

Ayew’s absence stems from disciplinary action.

During Leicester’s recent 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, where the forward found the back of the net, he received his fifth yellow card of the season.

This automatically triggers a one-match suspension, ruling him out of Sunday’s showdown.

Ayew isn’t alone in facing the consequences of the Premier League’s yellow card rules.

He joins eight other players who have reached the suspension threshold.

When will Jordan Ayew return?

According to Premier League rules, Ayew’s suspension will be served in Sunday’s match, making him eligible to return on matchday 20 when Leicester City face Aston Villa in January.

Jordan Ayew praises Leicester teammates

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jordan Ayew's commendation of his Leicester City teammates following their loss to Liverpool.

Despite Ayew's impressive strike, Liverpool mounted a resilient comeback to claim a 3-1 victory on their home turf.

The Black Stars forward expressed pride in his team's efforts, applauding their performance despite the unfavourable result.

